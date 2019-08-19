Mama June Shannon Reportedly Selling Belongings Online

“Mama June” Shannon is continuing her troublesome behavior by reportedly selling off her possessions, with The Sun reporting that Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, have been listing her belongings online.

Items for sale on Facebook Marketplace reportedly include two antique stuffed desks for over $200, a car stereo for $40, a Bob Marley stuffed banana for $10, a Honda car manual, a bed, baby toys and more.

A video obtained by TMZ from inside the couple’s home sees it mostly empty, with the couple talking to a potential buyer about a massage chair. Some potential customers apparently claimed to have seen what looked like needles or syringes in one of the home’s bedrooms. Shannon can also be seen holding a stack of bills in the clip.

In March, Shannon and Doak were arrested for possession of crack cocaine, and they are awaiting trial for the incident.

In May, Shannon’s family staged an intervention at her sister’s home, with a group of family members sitting her down in an attempt to help that was reportedly ineffective. At one point, Shannon’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson broke down in tears and said she wanted to move back home, with the intervention filmed for the Season 3 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Shannon’s daughters had reportedly distanced themselves from her after she decided to spend more time with Doak, and the reality star reportedly recently rejected an “olive branch” extended to her by her family, who allegedly told Shannon that she could get Thompson back if she broke up with Doak and agreed to seek professional help. She reportedly rejected the offer, effectively choosing her boyfriend over her child.

Adding to Shannon’s troubles, TMZ is reporting that WeTV may sever ties with the 40-year-old due to her legal issues and relationship with Doak. Shannon’s show on the network, Mama June: From Not to Hot, premiered in February 2017 and has aired three seasons. Sources say that producers offered to send Shannon to rehab but she refused, and while producers reportedly want to help her get better, the network won’t film a fourth season of the show in the meantime.

Prior to that, she and her family starred on the TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, for which Shannon reportedly earned $50,000 per episode. Her net worth is thought to be around $1 million, though her spending since dating Doak has likely put a dent in that number.

Photo Credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro