Mama June Shannon Gives Her Real Opinion on ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Documentary

Mama June Shannon is sharing her candid reaction to daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s recent Lifetime documentary.

After the 19-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star opened up about the “darker side” of child stardom in I Was Honey Boo Boo last month, her mother told Parade she was “definitely not mad about” her decision to speak out.

“Everyone thought that I was going to be so mad about her doing it,” Shannon told the outlet. “But I was like, ‘No. She did it.’ It was her — like I said — her point of view, and I was definitely not mad about it.”

Thompson’s sister and former guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, also told Parade she thought the documentary was “really good,” but she did have one edit she would have made.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo are seen during a segment of “Good Day New York” on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

“The only complaint I have about it is I think that they could have just slowed it down a little bit more. And just kind of given that opportunity to let the stories play out and things like that,” said the 25-year-old. “I did feel like it kind of moved a little fast. But other than that, it is Alana’s story, and it’s part of what she wanted to tell, and it’s her point of view. So for me, it’s kind of like a really big step in growing up and kind of owning your story.”

Thompson’s 28-year-old sister, Jessica Shannon, added, “She got to express her story herself, not through somebody else.”

In I Was Honey Boo Boo, Thompson opened up about life as a TLC star after her Toddlers & Tiaras appearance launched her into stardom as well as her struggles at home with her mother, who struggled with drugs for years.

Thompson accused Mama June of having stolen $35,000 from her at the height of her addiction in an interview with PEOPLE last month, saying that the fee she earned from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors was only recently repaid to her.

Alana Thompson visits Page Six Radio to discuss the 100th episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis” at SiriusXM Studios on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

However, “there was no, ‘I’m sorry,’” said Thompson, who also claimed she’s never received any money from her years on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Mama June has now been sober for more than five years, but the teen admitted that forgiving her for her past behavior is a journey.

“[It] was hard, but at the end of the day, she’s my mom,” she said. “When she was bad in her addiction, I just kept thinking about the day she’d recover. We’re going pretty good. Hopefully it lasts. I just no longer have any expectations for her.”