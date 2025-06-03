Honey Boo Boo and Mama June Nearly Appeared on This Hit Reality Show

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and “Mama June” Shannon nearly starred in a popular reality competition show before they were left hanging.

“I’m not sure if I’m even supposed to be saying this, but who cares,” the 19-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, whose Lifetime biopic, I Was Honey Boo Boo, premiered last month, revealed during a Friday appearance on Page Six Radio.

She claimed, “House of Villains reached out to me and they wanted me to be on it. And I had an interview with them — never heard anything back. So…” The former child star shrugged, “I ain’t sign no contract so I can say whatever I want!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: (L-R) Mama June and Honey Boo Boo are seen during a segment of “Good Day New York” on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

While Thompson confessed she didn’t “know what the deets were,” she said that both she and her mother, who previously competed together on The Masked Singer Season 6, attended the Zoom interview.

While the nursing student has previously shared her experience with her mother on the FOX singing competition wasn’t a good one, Thompson said that she and Shannon are in a “better place now” and that she thought it would be “fun” to do something like that with her mom again.

Shannon, who is now more than five years sober, was previously accused of stealing $35,000 of Thompson’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors earnings at the height of her addiction, but Thompson told PEOPLE last month that she had recently repaid her.

However, “there was no, ‘I’m sorry,’” said Thompson, who also claimed she’s never received any money from her years on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Forgiving her mother, which fans can see on the current season of WeTV’s Mama June: Family Crisis, wasn’t easy.

“[It] was hard, but at the end of the day, she’s my mom,” Thompson said. “When she was bad in her addiction, I just kept thinking about the day she’d recover. We’re going pretty good. Hopefully it lasts. I just no longer have any expectations for her.”