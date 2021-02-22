'Mama June' Shannon Fights to Win Family Back in Emotional 'Mama June: Road To Redemption' Trailer

✖

Mama June Shannon has a long way to go to prove herself to her family. In a new trailer for WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption, first shared by PEOPLE, the former From Not to Hot star, 41, deals with the repercussions of her 2019 arrest on drug possession and paraphernalia charges as she tries to repair her relationship with daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.

"I have no idea who my mother is anymore," Pumpkin says in the trailer, which begins with a flashback to June's arrest alongside boyfriend Geno Doak and subsequent rehab stay. Last year, in an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the reality star admitted to using as much as $2,500 of methamphetamine every day at her lowest point. A year later, Mama June is working to regain the trust of her daughters, who were forced to pull their family through the tough times together.

"I've got to continuously show Pumpkin that I've changed," June says, telling Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish Major that she thinks "everyone deserves a second chance." Ish responds with disbelief, "You are out of your mind." Meanwhile, Pumpkin admits she's been struggling to take on the role of mother to her little sister while also raising her daughter, 3-year-old Ella, whom she shares with husband Joshua Efird. "It's like I'm drowning," she admits emotionally in the trailer. Alana has been having a difficult time as well, tearing up while that no one knows how many nights she's cried herself to sleep.

June is also dealing with the aftermath of her March 2019 arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her when called to a gas station for a domestic dispute between the reality star and Doak, who was also arrested. In September 2019, both Mama June and her boyfriend were charged with felony offenses and entered not guilty pleas the next month.

"I may go to jail and never see my kids again. I'm scared s—less," Mama June says in the trailer. While the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum insists she's sober and has changed her ways, her family members have their doubts, calling her "nothing but selfish." June adds that while she wants to say she's sorry, "I need to show that I'm sorry." Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.