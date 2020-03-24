Mama June’s Daughters Reveal Sad New Detail About Their Family Status

“Mama June” Shannon is continuing to remain estranged from her family amid growing concerns over her wellbeing and her controversial relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak. In a new teaser for the upcoming season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, Shannon’s relationship with her family shows no signs of mending anytime soon, with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson admitting that they can no longer get ahold of their mother.

“She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail,” Lauryn says in the clip, which was first shared by PEOPLE, as she sits next to her younger sister, whom she has been caring for in recent months. “Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.”

“Or they’ll say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping,” Thompson adds.

A previous clip for the upcoming season had also teased the strain on the family’s relationship, with Thompson shown eating cereal next to a milk carton with her mother’s mugshot on it.

“What’s it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?” the trailer asked. “The shocking all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres this March only on WeTV.”

The crisis in the family largely stems from Shannon’s relationship with Doak. In March of last year, the couple were arrested on drug charges after they got into a heated argument at an Alabama gas station. Along with both being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, Doak was also charged with domestic violence/harassment. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

Although Shannon’s family has pleaded with her to leave Doak and have staged multiple interventions, the reality TV star has remained by her boyfriend’s side, though she made a desperate plea to her family in January. Sources, however, later told TMZ they do not believe the message was genuine, theorizing that Shannon was trying to drum up positive publicity so she could post paid Instagram advertisements.

Meanwhile, her youngest daughter has admitted to “barely holding it together” in social media posts that were likely in reference to the drama currently surrounding her family.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres on Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.