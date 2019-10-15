Mama June and Geno Doak Plead Not Guilty in Crack Cocaine Case

“Mama June” Shannon and her boyfriend Geno Doak have pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession charges in connection to their ongoing crack cocaine case. According to the D.A.’s office and as reported by TMZ, the couple was not present for their Tuesday scheduled court hearing at the Macon County Courthouse, but their lawyer entered a not guilty plea on their behalf.

The plea of not guilty does not come as a surprise, as Doak had vocally stated his innocence when leaving the courthouse last month. Greeting a gathering crowd of reporters, Doak had shouted “What’s up p—? F—ing q—s?!!” He also told the paparazzi crews to “f— off” multiple times. As they exited following their arraignment, Doak exclaimed, “Not guilty! They owe us a million dollars!”

The string of recent court appearances comes after the WEtv star and her beau were arrested in March at an Alabama gas station. Authorities were called to the location after Doak reportedly threatened to kill Shannon. Upon arriving to the scene, police allegedly discovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia in Shannon’s truck as well as on Doak’s person.

Shannon was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also booked on a charge of domestic violence.

In September, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star was found by a grand jury to have possessed cocaine “with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body” as well as illegal drug paraphernalia in the form of a pipe. She has remained silent on the indictment.

The legal trouble that Shannon has found herself in has seemingly caused a rift in her relationship with her two daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19. Currently, Thompson is living with her older sister and reportedly refuses to return to her mother’s care until Shannon cuts ties with Doak.

Making matters worse, Shannon recently sold her Hampton, Georgia home for $100,000, instead moving into an RV with Doak so that they can travel the country.

The pattern of erratic behavior has become a thing of grave concern for the reality TV star’s family. In May, the family held an intervention at her sister Joanne’s home in the hopes of getting her to seek help for her alleged drug use. Although the intervention did not go over well, it was recently reported that Joanne is again spearheading “an effort to get June away” from Doak and into the hands of professional help.