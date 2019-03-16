‘Mama June’ Shannon Reportedly Possessed Crack Cocaine During Arrest

“Mama June” Shannon was reportedly in possession of crack cocaine during her arrest on Wednesday.

As previously reported, Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested in Alabama on multiple drug charges after an alleged domestic incident occurred at a gas station. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and Doak was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Now TMZ adds that the drug in question was crack cocaine.

Shannon claimed ownership of the truck the pair were in and all possessions inside it. Authorities discovered “a green pill bottle containing a white controlled substance” inside the truck’s glove compartment. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star allegedly admitted to authorities that the substance was crack cocaine.

Additionally, a needle was discovered in the floorboard, and a glass pipe was found in the pocket of Shannon’s jogging suit. The pipe is said to have had white residue on it.

As for Doak, he allegedly stopped officers during his pat down and search to prevent them from being stuck by a needle in his pocket, saying, “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.” The needle was then discovered in his possession.

TMZ also posted leaked audio that was recorded as Shannon talked to tow truck driver. She attempted to explain what happened to her, Doak and their vehicle.

She claimed and her and Doak (who was in custody at the time) cannot find their licenses and credit cards after losing them when they were drunk. Even though the police reports state otherwise, she told the tow truck driver that Doak was arrested for DUI, and she was detained for not having a license and having no way to identify herself. She also denied that the accusation that a domestic incident took place prior to officers’ arrivals.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum does say authorities performed an extensive search of the vehicle, but claims that no substances or paraphernalia was found. However, the police report states otherwise.

Shannon has not publicly acknowledged the arrests as of press time. However, she actively tweeted several times during the season premiere of From Not to Hot.

Photo Credit: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images