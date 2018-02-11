Mama June Gets Into a Screaming Match With Pregnant Daughter Pumpkin Over Parenting

During Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon got into an argument with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon over Josh Efird‘s posters of big-chested women in the living room.

The scene turned into a yelling match, with 18-year-old Pumpkin telling her mother she will not tell her how to parent her child.

The scene started when Mama June was stunned to see her living room adorned with framed posters of scantily-clad women.

“What is this?” the 38-year-old Mama June asked Pumpkin, who was four months pregnant when the scene was filmed. “What the hell is this s—?”

Josh then walked in and is speechless. Instead, Pumpkin took the lead in defending the posters, saying they were meant to be a joke.

“So you think because you move your little boyfriend in, we that can just decorate however the hell he wants to decorate it?” Mama June told Pumpkin. “I mean, you really like this?”

Josh “meant it as a f— joke and clearly you can’t f— take a joke,” Pumpkin shot back.

“I was just messing with Pumpkin,” Josh murmured.

“That doesn’t matter. What matters is the fact that you’re making a big damn deal of it,” Pumpkin yelled at her mom, reports PEOPLE.

Mama June told her daughter this was about respecting her. After all, they are living in her house.

“Did you not say, ‘Baby, hold a minute. I don’t think mama would like this,’” Mama June told Pumpkin. “You moved him in when I was gone. He’s been walking around here in his underwear, not cleaning up after himself. This is my house! I mean, are you really going to bring your child into tits and ass? Do you want this in your room?”

At this point, Pumpkin laid her frustrations with her mother out for everyone to see.

“Uh, first off, you’re not going to tell me how to mother my child. I’m sick and tired of you trying to tell me what to do, tell me how to live my f— life,” Pumpkin yelled. “Second of all, you’re always disrespecting Josh and I’m tired of it. So you know what, go f— yourself!”

The episode was filmed sometime last year, as Pumpkin’s daughter, Ella Grace, was born on Dec. 8.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: YouTube / WE tv