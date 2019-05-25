‘Mama June’ Shannon: Perez Hilton Calls for Her Firing, and Fans Have Thoughts

“Mama June” Shannon’s struggles reached a peak on Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and some people — specifically blogger Perez Hilton — seem to think she should be fired. He called for an end to her reality TV reign on Twitter before the episode even aired, and fans had some thoughts.

On Thursday, Hilton tweeted that he “thinks [WeTV] needs to fire Mama June and cancel this show.” He went on to say that he was confused why the network gave her a show in the first place, citing her past relationship with Mark McDaniel — a convicted sex offender, according to Fox News, who reportedly molested Shannon’s daughter Anna Marie “Chickadee” Cardwell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several people piled on Shannon in the comments, calling the TV personality’s behavior “disturbing.” Another offered to “take her place.”

“I feel so bad for Alana. That poor kid will have this follow her forever,” one fan tweeted.

“You’re totally right! It’s disgusting. I always used to watcher her show, I never will again,” another wrote.

“Cancel cancel cancel, she should have never had a show…it really does make me sick, change the channel every time I see her or her family on my tv, every time!!” a third fan tweeted.

Some disagreed, however, and said it’s not Shannon’s fault. A number of fans tweeted that she was in need of “help.”

“She’s in a mess right now. I pray that they can convince her to get the help that she needs. Her girls are really good kids, and they need their mom…,” one viewer tweeted.

“That family needs help,” another wrote.

“She needs help…but we love the drama,” a third fan replied.

Hilton’s tweet included an article about an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, during which her family staged an intervention for her. In a preview for the episode she flashed her rotting teeth to the camera. In the teaser, the family was shown pleading with Shannon to get help. It didn’t appear to be successful, however, as she was seen trying to storm out of the house.

“If you don’t let me go, I’ll f—ing call the police,” she said in the video.

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either gonna wind up in jail or she’s gonna die,” a family member told the camera.

The dramatic video was released close to two months after Shannon was arrested with boyfriend Geno Doak at an Alabama gas station, where he reportedly threatened to kill her. Police arrived and questioned the pair, at which time Doak admitted to having a needle on his person. Their vehicle was searched, and police found crack cocaine in a bag Shannon said belonged to her.

Shannon was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack pipe. Doak was arrested for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.