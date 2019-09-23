Mama June’s Old House Goes on the Market, Gets Remodeled

“Mama June” Shannon’s former Georgia home is set to hit the market for the second time this year, this time bearing an entirely new remodel. According to sources who spoke to The Blast, the 3,225-square-foot home located in Hampton, Georgia, which Shannon originally purchased for $149,000, was purchased by an unknown buyer back in August who “gutted the property and changed the entire look inside.”

Those major changes include a newly carpeted living room and bedrooms, wood floors in the kitchen, brand new cabinets and countertops, and a fresh paintjob throughout the property.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see before photos of the home by clicking here and photos of the remodeled home by clicking here.

The sources allege that the buyer is planning on listing the home later this month, though it is not known how much they will be asking.

When Shannon had purchased the home in 2015, she had shelled out nearly $150,000 for it, which seemed a fair price given the location, size, and amenities.

“You could be happy here! You will love this 4 bed 3 full bath traditional 2 story,” the listing read at the time. “Onside features New carpet, New paint and New appliances, a large living room, wall to wall carpet, dining room, a large kitchen, and a full bath on the main level. Upstairs includes a wonderfully large master suite, a luxurious bath, separate shower the second full bath, and three additional bedrooms. Walk to the swimming pool for a day of fun!”

However, it didn’t seem to quite suit Shannon, who reportedly sold the home in August in favor of an RV. At the time, it was reported that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star had moved into the RV with controversial boyfriend Geno Doak so that they could travel across the United States.

Prior to the big move, photos obtained by TMZ had shown a large dumpster sitting in her driveway that was filled with various items from inside the home. She had also begun listing her personal items on Facebook Market.

The move likely didn’t come with the support of her family, including daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who have all but become estranged from their mother following her March arrest on charges felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Shannon on one charge of felony drug possession and one misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia.