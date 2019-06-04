Mama June Hospitalized After Losing Sight in Both Eyes on ‘From Not to Hot’

The latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot revealed June “Mama June” Shannon was recently hospitalized after losing sight in both eyes.

As shown in the clip below, June woke up and could not see much of anything. She had previously lost vision in her right eye four years ago, so the prospect of also losing her left eye’s vision was unnerving.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My sight has gotten worse and worse over the years, but right now, I can’t see a thing,” June says. “And I’m scared.”

Luckily June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, is at her home when the incident happens, so he springs into action. He gets her out of bed and guides her downstairs. They then get June’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson,” and head to the hospital.

At the hospital, June finds out see has a detached retina and must undergo an emergency surgery.

Despite June’s nervousness, she agrees to undergo the operation, and it is successful. However, she will need time to recover. There is a 50% chance June will not regain her eyesight. As Geno and Alana stay by June’s side, estranged daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon also returns home. Pumpkin had recently moved out after a big fight with her mother.

June uses the health scare as an opportunity to reconnect with Pumpkin, who was at the time of filming, expecting a child with boyfriend Josh Efird at the time.

“So now it’s time for your fat a— to move back into the house,” June tells Pumpkin.

As this all happened, one of June’s main concerns was regaining her vision in order to see Pumpkin’s soon-to-be-born child.

“I may not be able to see Pumpkin’s baby,” she says.

In a preview for the next episode of the WE tv reality series, that concern increases.

June is shown at Pumpkin’s ultrasound appointment, and she cannot see the ultrasound of her unborn grandchild. She then appears to break down in tears.

Elsewhere, June is also shown in physical therapy in order to learn to cope with her new ailment.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.