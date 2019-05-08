‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Lawyer Ditches Her Amid Crack Cocaine Case

Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak in the market for a new lawyer, TMZ reports, after the attorney representing them in recent drug charges claimed they would not get in contact with him.

Wednesday, the outlet reported attorney George B. Bulls II filed a request with the court to be taken off of their case, with a judge signing off on the order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bulls claimed in his request that since the duo was arrested in March, he had reached out to them a number of times to no avail, which he claimed was them failing to comply with the attorney/client agreement.

As previously reported, the From Not to Hot star and her beau were arrested at an Alabama gas station after Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon and a concerned bystander called the police. After Doak admitted to having a needle in his possession when asked by police, authorities searched the vehicle they arrived in and found crack cocaine, which Shannon claimed belonged to her.

Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also charged with domestic violence charges.

While Doak was ordered by the court to stay away from his girlfriend in the immediate aftermath of the arrest, Shannon filed another motion in court asking for the protective order to be lifted, saying that he helps her deal with her partial blindness, and despite the incident, he is “very loving toward her kids.”

Since then, the two have been spotted together out on the town, but their relationship status might be under a bit of strain recently after accusations that Doak was messaging other women sexually surfaced, including some seriously NSFW text conversations and photos.

Shannon has not commented on the scandal publicly, but did address fears Doak was cheating on her in the most recent season of From Not to Hot, fearing that their lagging sex life was a sign of infidelity.

Photo credit: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images