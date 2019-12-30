Mama June’s Concerning Hotel Incident Has Fans Reeling

Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak caused quite a scene at a Georgia hotel over the weekend. The two are said to have “trashed” their room at the FairBridge Inn & Suites in Southern Atlanta. The damage is up to $1,000 after the two became confrontational during an argument. Among the mess was a broken mirror that reportedly sported a blood-stained handprint.

According to the report on TMZ, there was no police report or arrests made at the time of the incident. This, along with the reality star’s crack cocaine arrest earlier in 2019, has left her family feeling “deeply concerned” according to the outlet.

Along with her family feeling concerned, fans of Shannon’s also have growing concerns over her behavior this year.

One user commented on Facebook, “They both need to grow up and realize they are way too old for their awful behavior and they sure aren’t Rock Stars either, so no excuse!!”

Another wrote, “Nothing but trouble from here. Not a good Mom. All she cares about is stirring the pot and causing more drama for her family.”

It’s been a downward spiral for the Mama June: From Not to Hot star since her arrest in March. At an Alabama gas station, a dispute broke out between the couple. When police arrived, they arrested both of the reality stars with Shannon being booked for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The downfall has led her fans to begin to feel for her children.

“And once again its the kids that suffer,” a user wrote on Facebook. “All that crap she put those kids through and they never saw a dime.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot wrapped up its third season on May 31 after 12 episodes on WEtv. The series debuted in 2017 as a spin-off from the TLC reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo. That series aired from August 8, 2012 to August 12, 2014. The show focused on Shannon’s daughter, Alana, and her dad, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, along with her three sisters who go by the nicknames, Pumpkin, Chickadee and Chubbs.

Fans of the show feel as though Shannon’s quick rise to fame as a result of the show was where her issues first arose.

A user commented, “She has lost her mind and her money that honey boo boo made for her from here comes honey boo boo!”