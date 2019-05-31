Mama June Lashes out at Family Intervention Following Crack Cocaine Arrest

Mama June Shannon’s family’s concern for her reaches its peak during Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot season finale. During the episode, fans will finally see attempts to get the 39-year-old reality star to go to rehab following her arrest for possession of crack cocaine.

A sneak peek for the episode, shared by E! Online, suggests the intervention won’t go to plan. In the video, Shannon can be seen rejecting her family’s pleas to get treatment. This causes interventionist Dr. Ish Major and the WeTV personality’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to step things up a notch, which doesn’t sit well with Mama June.

“If you touch me, I swear to God,” Mama June can be heard telling Dr. Major after he attempts to stop her from leaving.

“Your daughters are here to talk to you. You gotta hear what they have to say,” he tells Mama June.

While Mama June and Dr. Major go back and forth, daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon can be seen consoling one another. They’re joined by aunt Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon.

“Your daughters are here, people you know are here, you’ve got a family of folks who love you, darling, and they just want you to hear what they’ve got to say,” Dr. Major begs Mama June.

“You guys be on some f—ed up s—, Pumpkin,” Mama June shouts. “Y’all be doing some f—ed up s—, I promise you that.”

E! Online reported that the intervention was entirely Mama June’s family’s idea. Pumpkin talked about her decision to plan the sit down with her siblings during a previous episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. During the episode, she and Doe Doe sat down with producer Moriah to look back at the highs and lows of the season, and talk about Mama June’s physical and mental well being.

It quickly became clear during the episode that family members were worried about the reality TV star. During the episode, Mama June’s financial struggles also came to light. While talking with Moriah, Pumpkin received a call from her mom, who had been living at an Alabama casino with boyfriend Geno Doak. Pumpkin revealed that she’d been monitoring her mom’s savings, and noticed it was quickly dwindling.

Sources close to the family told TMZ Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo, who was removed from her mother’s care, have distanced themselves from Mama June. The sisters made the decision after their mother chose Doak over her family, insiders alleged.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.