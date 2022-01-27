‘Amazing Race’ All-Star Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

Three-time Amazing Race contestant Mallory Ervin is expecting her third child with her husband Kyle DiMeola. Ervin, 36, shared the news on her Instagram page on Jan. 18 by publishing a bikini photo showing off her baby bump. The YouTube personality’s big news comes just before her first book, Living Fully: Dare to Step Into Your Most Vibrant Life, is published.

Back on Jan. 18, Ervin published a photo from the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, Colorado. “Anotha one,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “June 2022” as the baby’s due date. She shared another picture from her Nashville home on Jan. 26. “I go from no belly straight to round taut puppy belly in my pregnancies. There’s no in-between. What week did you feel like you looked ‘pregnant’?” she asked her 739,000 followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DiMeola shared the news on Instagram as well. He posted a photo of the couple together with his hand on Ervin’s baby bump. “Baby #3 coming in hot,” he wrote on Jan. 18. He also shared an ultrasound photo on Jan. 23.

Ervin was the 2009 Miss Kentucky and was fourth runner-up at the 2010 Miss America pageant. In 2010, she joined The Amazing Race family by competing in Season 17 with her father, Gary Ervin. They also returned for the following season. In 2013, Ervin returned one more time to compete in The Amazing Race: All-Stars, but competed with Amazing Race Season 20 contestant Mark Jackson instead of her father.

Today, Ervin is a popular YouTube personality and author. She also hosted the Living Fully podcast. She has over 142,000 YouTube subscribers. In her Living Fully book, Ervin shared her “personal story of overcoming the unhealthy and damaging patterns in her life and shows readers how to trade this for something completely new and more rewarding,” according to her website.

In a recent interview with Nashville Lifestyles, DiMeola said Ervin and his parents are the greatest influences in his life. “I’ve learned the value of hard work on a daily basis watching both my parents go to work each and every day,” he said. “My wife is also someone I look up to as she helps me grow to become a better husband, father, and man.”

Ervin has also provided advice to her celebrity friends. When former Olympian Shawn Johnson was pregnant with her son Jett Jame East last year, she told E! News that Ervin had plenty of baby advice to offer. “One of my best friends, Mallory Ervin, is my go-to for all baby advice,” Johnson said. “She lives, like, a block from me and she has two under two. I think they’re only 13 months apart. And she’s coaching me day-by-day through all of it.”