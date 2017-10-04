New Details Revealed About Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Alleged Fight

Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t perform on this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars due to “a personal issue,” and his partner, Vanessa Lachey, performed with Alan Bernsten.

Sources told PEOPLE the reason Chmerkovskiy didn’t dance was the result of a “chemistry issue” with Lachey due to their “big personalities.”

“They’ve been bickering since week one and he finally just had enough of it,” another insider told PEOPLE.

“They aren’t the first couple to have issues on DWTS, and they won’t be the last,” the source added. “The pros are just as, if not more, popular than the stars when it comes to DWTS fans, and Maks is one of the show’s most recognizable faces. They definitely will want him and Vanessa to play nice for the camera, but I wouldn’t expect them to last long if they don’t find a way to actually work together.”

Another source claims the pair aren’t feuding like reports make them out to be.

“Nick and Vanessa are a team and completely support each other 100 percent,” the insider said. “They are so friendly backstage and are great to work with. You can tell they are genuinely enjoying themselves and are here to have a good time.”

Lachey told Us Weekly that she appreciates everything Chmerkovskiy has taught her thus far.

“I just know that when I’m on set he’s my coach and I’m the student, so I listen a lot more and I don’t speak up as much because this is a field I don’t know,” she said. “He’s trained me and taught me so many amazing wonderful new things just like any trainer would or teacher would.”

A DWTS rep has confirmed that Chmerkovskiy will be back on the dance floor next week.

Photo Credit: ABC