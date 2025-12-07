Major NBC Game Show Being Rebooted Again

It’s the game show that just won’t die.

Days after NBC axed Deal or No Deal Island, Deadline reports that Endemol Shine North America is “quietly” shopping around a new version of the Dutch classic.

Deal or No Deal originated as the Dutch game show Miljoenenjacht in 2000 and is still running today. The American version premiered in 2005 and ran until 2019, hosted by Howie Mandel. Reportedly, the Banijay Americas-owned producers are “hoping that reverting back to the studio format might entice cost-conscious networks and streamers” that are looking for a “known commodity” in the game show space.

DEAL OR NO DEAL — Mini Gallery — Pictured: Howie Mandel, Host/Executive Producer — (Photo by: Jeff Daly/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Joe Manganiello hosted Deal or No Deal Island, which is an exotic, Survivor-esque take on the series. It only ran for two seasons before NBC ultimately canceled it earlier this week. Considering Deal or No Deal’s popularity and the surprise of the cancellation, it makes sense that the studio would want to try again. Only this time, giving the original series a whirl once more. Plus, with the original format, the budget for the in-studio game show would be cheaper than Deal or No Deal Island.

Meanwhile, Deal or No Deal is the latest reboot that Endemol Shine North America is taking on. The studio is also behind Fear Factor: House of Fear, premiering on Fox in January. The newest iteration of the stunt/dare game show will be hosted by Johnny Knoxville and is said to be “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than the original. Joe Rogan originally hosted its six-season run on NBC from 2001 to 2006, and it briefly made a comeback in 2011, running through 2012. In 2017, MTV revived the series with Ludacris as the host, but it only lasted for a season.

More information on a potential Deal or No Deal reboot has not been shared, but it’s possible that additional details will be released soon. If anything, it sounds like fans may still have something to look forward to following the cancellation of Deal or No Deal Island, and this news couldn’t have come at a better time. Since Deal or No Deal is still a beloved series that even has its own arcade game, it might not be long until the real thing comes back. Whether or not Howie Mandel would return to host is another thing.