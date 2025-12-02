High-Profile NBC Show Canceled

The Banker is closing up shop.

Deadline reports that NBC has canceled Deal or No Deal Island after two seasons.

The Season 2 finale aired in March, and the decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite being a spinoff of the classic game show, the series didn’t bring in many viewers. Season 2 only averaged a 0.24 in the 18-49 demo rating, per Nielsen, which was down from Season 1. Deal or No Deal Island premiered in February 2024 and featured 13 players who are transported to the Banker’s private island to compete for cash.

Pictured: Joe Manganiello — (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)

In Deal or No Deal Island, “briefcases are hidden around the island, more than $200 million in prize money split between them.” Each episode sees players competing in daring challenges “to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter The Temple.” The chosen competitor plays a classic game of Deal or No Deal. If they make a ‘bad deal,’ they are eliminated, but if they make a ‘good deal,’ they get to select who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game are added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. The last player standing faces the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history. Joe Manganiello hosted the series, which included fan-favorite reality contestants such as Survivor stars Boston Rob, David Genat, and Parvati Shallow, as well as Big Brother’s Dr. Will Kirby. Original Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel, who also served as an executive producer, was the Banker in the first season, while Chrissy Teigen, who was a briefcase model during Season 1 of Deal or No Deal, was the Banker in Season 2.

Deal or No Deal Island was produced by Endemol Shine North America and executive produced by Manganiello, Matt Kunitz, Vittoria Cacciatore, Jeffrey Breeden, Mandel, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. It’s unknown if the show will be shopped around elsewhere, but there isn’t any indication that that will be the case, so for now, Deal or No Deal Island is over. At the very least, both seasons are streaming on Peacock.