New ‘Fear Factor’ Reboot Gets Premiere Date

Fear Factor is finally making a comeback, and we know when it’s happening.

Fox released its midseason 2026 premiere dates, revealing that Fear Factor: House of Fear will debut on Jan. 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, Fear Factor: House of Fear marks the second reboot of the game show, which initially ran for six seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and was hosted by Joe Rogan. The network briefly revived the series for a nine-episode run in 2011, with MTV rebooting it in 2017 with Ludacris as the host, but it was canceled. Fox announced in May that it was rebooting the show, initially titled Fear Factor: Next Chapter.

Play video

Fear Factor: House of Fear is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than the original. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official logline. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

“Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, said in a statement at the time the show was announced. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” added Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

The Fear Factor reboot is not the only new show coming to Fox in the new year. Medical dramedy Best Medicine and drama Memory of a Killer will also make their debuts. Don’t miss the premiere of Fear Factor: House of Fear hosted by Johnny Knoxville on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, following The Masked Singer.