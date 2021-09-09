‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Reveals New Engagement in the Family

The Duck Dynasty family is celebrating yet another milestone moment. On Sunday, series star Sadie Robertson shared the exciting news that her brother-in-law, Chance Huff, is engaged to his girlfriend-turned-fiancée Maia Billman. Robertson shared the news on Instagram, where she shared a beaming family photo showing the newly engaged couple, with Billman showing off her shiny new ring.

“The Huff fam is growing!!!! We are SO excited that Chance and Maia are engaged,” Robertson announced the news alongside the gallery of images, which also included a photo of she and Billman embracing and a third image of her baby daughter Honey James Huff, whom she welcomed with husband Christian Huff, adorably admiring Billman’s ring. In a direct message to Huff, Robertson called him “one of a kind” and admitted that she once believed his “confidence, joy, and fun spirit in life is unmatched” until she met Maia. Robertson said the couple is “a true match made in heaven,” adding that she is “thankful to be gaining a true sister and a sweet friend.” She went on to quip that her daughter “is definitely eyeing that ring, but more than her looking at the ring I’m thankful she has you to look up to in life.”

Although little is known about Huff and Billman’s relationship, Huff seems to have dropped to one knee and popped the question on Saturday, Sept. 4. In her own post announcing the engagement, Billman dated the accompanying photo “9/4/2021,” which she called “THE BEST DAY EVER.” She went on to sweetly call her fiancé “the man of my dreams (literally). The man I have prayed for and is even better than I could’ve ever imagined.” She said Huff loves her “so fully and beautifully that it reminds me of God’s love for us” and added, “life with you is truly a glimpse of Heaven- Here’s to bringing Heaven down to Earth for the rest of our lives!”

“My sweet maia mae you are the love of my life; no eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him,” Huff wrote in his own post. “Calling you my fiancée gives me the biggest smiles…. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my days loving you wholeheartedly – here’s to forever Maia!!!”

As Billman took to her Instagram Story to show off her glimmering ring, and also cheered “to forever” with her fiancé, fans of the extended Duck Dynasty family took to the comments sections on the posts to celebrate the occasion. One person wrote, “so so so happy for you.” Meanwhile, Billman jumped into the comment’s on Robertson’s post to sweetly pen, “Couldn’t love you more and am SO thankful that WE get to do life with YALL.”