Major ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Getting Divorced

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Gino Palazzolo after years of strife between the two.

Pineda, 39, published a notice in Pinellas County, Florida’s La Gaceta newspaper to announce that she had filed for divorce in August, TMZ reported Saturday, as she was previously unable to serve Palazzolo, 56, with the papers at his Michigan home.

Palazzolo’s attorney, Thomas Quartz, told the outlet that the reality personality had actually filed for divorce first in Michigan, claiming that Pineda had refused service of her husband’s divorce documents before now trying to get alternate service for her own case.

Pineda and Palazzolo first met online in 2019 and made their TLC debut on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a long journey to bring Pineda to Michigan from her native Panama, the couple tied the knot in 2023.

Things took a turn for the couple almost immediately, as their previous intimacy issues prompted Pineda to give her husband an ultimatum when it came to opening their marriage.

Palazzolo reluctantly agreed, and Pineda soon after began seeing her gym buddy Matt Branistareanu. In February, Pineda announced that she was expecting Branistareanu’s child, and the pair would welcome their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda, just two months later.

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl! She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy,” Pineda, who is also mom to two sons, Juance and JC, said in a statement to TLC in April. “We’re beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives.”

Following Pineda’s big baby announcement, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After viewers have gotten to see things break down in her marriage with Palazzolo in the ongoing season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

In a September episode of the TLC show, Pineda told her husband that she was pregnant with Branistareanu’s child and moving to Florida to be with him. While she insisted that she “didn’t plan” to get pregnant, Pineda told Palazzolo that “this marks the end for us,” which was something he insisted he “already knew.”

“I thought she loved me,” Palazzolo said through tears in a subsequent confessional. “She didn’t love me.” The Michigan native then accused Pineda of having “faked” her love for him in a plan to deceive him. “I thought that she wanted to have a child with me,” he continued. “She’s such a liar. She’s such a liar. How could I fall for that?”