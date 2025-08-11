’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Plans to ‘Wait for a Recession’ to Divorce Wife

One of 90 Day Fiancé‘s most recurring stars dropped an odd reason for why he’s not yet divorced his wife.

Gino Palazzolo told cameras on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After that he would “prefer to wait for a recession when the market completely drops” before divorcing his estranged wife Jasmine Pineda because “I don’t want to share money with Jasmine for free.”

It was once all sunshine and roses for the two. Their first appearance was on season five of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when Palazzolo met Pineda on a sugar baby website. He eventually traveled from the U.S. to Panama to meet her in person.

They appeared again on season six of Before the 90 Days, then again on season ten of 90 Day Fiancé, where the two finally married. They later appeared on season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, then attempted to work out their marital problems on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Ultimately, the two agreed to an open marriage, but Pineda later had a child with Last Resort co-star Matt Branistareanu, ending their relationship for good. Now, appearing on season nine of Happily Ever After, the two are fully separated. In a recent episode, Palazzolo argued that he was “tricked” into an open relationship.

“She had Matt selected, and she proposed an open marriage to cover her a– so her and Matt no longer had to hide their relationship,” he said. “Who does that?”

For her part, Pineda claimed that she never cheated on Palazzolo, despite having a child with her co-star.

“What hurts me the most is the fact that he wants to divorce me for something that is not true,” she told cameras on the series. “If he wants to divorce me and hate me, he could hate me for any other thing except from that. And that’s why I’m so hurt, because it’s like someone receiving a life sentence for a crime that they never did. That’s how it feels.”