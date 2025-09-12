’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Tells Gino She’s Pregnant With Matt’s Baby in ‘Happily Ever After’ Sneak Peek

Jasmine Pineda is breaking the news of her pregnancy to Gino Palazzolo.

In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Jasmine reveals to her husband that not only is she moving to Florida with boyfriend Matt Branis, she’s also pregnant with his child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jasmine immediately breaks the news to Gino that she is making the move from Michigan, where the estranged couple tied the knot in 2023, to Florida to be with Matt.

“I’m moving to Florida,” she tells Gino, who repeats back in disbelief, “You’re moving to Florida.” It’s only then that Jasmine reveals, “But Matt is coming with me.”

tlc

Gino is visibly confused as he parrots, “OK, so you’re moving with Matt to Florida…” at which point an emotional Jasmine reveals there’s more to what she has to share.

“And I don’t want you to know by anyone but me,” she begins, stopping to cry as she confesses to Gino, “There is something else I don’t wanna tell you.”



“What I’m gonna tell you, I just want you to know that I am not doing this on purpose,” Jasmine continues through tears. “I didn’t do it to hurt you. I didn’t plan; it just happened. Matt and I, we are going to have a baby.”

Play video

Jasmine and Matt announced in April that they had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda. Jasmine, who is still legally married to Gino, is also mom to sons Juance and JC from a previous relationship.

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl!” the couple shared at the time. “She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy. We’re beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives.”

How will Gino react to his ex’s pregnancy news? Find out when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.