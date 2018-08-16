Lyric McHenry’s Family Issues Statement Following E! Reality Star’s Death

The family of reality star and producer Lyric McHenry is mourning the loss of the 26-year-old after she died Tuesday morning on the streets of New York City. The family explained that although initial reports detailed her cause of death as an overdose, the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

“The McHenry Family deeply appreciates the many communications of support from Lyric McHenry’s many friends upon learning of her untimely death at approximately 6:00 AM the morning of August 14th, 2018. Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric’s death has yet to be determined,” the family said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday via Us Weekly.

McHenry was found unresponsive in the Bronx neighborhood of New York on a sidewalk around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

In the rest of their statement, McHenry’s family detailed her accomplished young life.

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice,” the statement read. “She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French.”

While McHenry was in front of the cameras on E!‘s EJNYC, a spinoff of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, the family also explained that she did behind-the-scenes work on The Real Hollywood Husbands and at Refinery29 and Complex Networks. They also said that she “worked on numerous social justice issues” and volunteered for the Obama Campaign from 2007 to 2008 and again in 2012.

“Lyric produced and raised funds via crowd funding for her first film which won several film festival awards, and was a Producer and member of the cast of E! show EJNYC,” the statement explained. “Currently, Lyric was working on packaging and development of several well regarded film and TV projects. She was also interviewing for several West Coast Media jobs having returned to L.A. in February from working in NYC for several years and preparing her applications for a business school MBA Program.”

The statement concluded: “Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York. … The Funeral Service will be held in her hometown Los Angeles at a date to be determined.”

The family statement made no mention of the report that McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Us Weekly reports that McHenry is survived by her father, producer and director Doug McHenry, her mother Jennifer, a stylist, and her sister, Maya McHenry.

On Lyric’s birthday earlier in the month, Maya shared a post dedicated to her sister, writing, “I’m so lucky to have you in my life and that YOU’RE my big sister. I wouldn’t choose anyone else! Your wisdom and talent amazes me more and more each day. I love you Lyric and thank you for always supporting me and having my back.”

In a series of posts from Etienne Maurice, Lyric’s lifelong friend who also appeared on EJNYC and is the son of Broadway star Sheryl Lee Ralph, he called her “legit my second sibling.”

“Please keep the beautiful memories of my best friend alive in your minds and hearts and continue to pray for her family,” he wrote, in part. “I’ll miss you forever sis. Rest In Power Lyric.”