‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Returns From Rehab: ‘I’m Doing Great’

The Countess is back. Luann de Lesseps has returned home to New York after a stint in rehab following her arrest for battery and intoxication.

“It’s good to be home,” the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 52, tweeted Tuesday. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She ended her message with an “XO” to her fans that have supported her during this tough time since her arrest over the Christmas holidays.

It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support ❌⭕️ — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 23, 2018

News that de Lesseps might have returned from rehab was leaked earlier in the day when Bravo castmate Ramona Singer posted a now-deleted photo of the RHONY crew on Instagram, including de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley.

“The gang’s all here! #reunited,” Singer captioned the photo before taking it down soon after.

As previously reported, de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 24 and was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. On Jan. 2, de Lesseps entered a plea of not guilty.

The trouble started, police records indicate, when de Lesseps and an unnamed male companion entered a hotel room they were not registered to and refused to leave. When security personnel and police attempted to get her to leave, she became belligerent, allegedly striking the officer with the door and screaming she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” all the way to the police station.

On Dec. 25, the reality TV personality apologized for her actions, saying she was in a tough place after returning to the city in which she wed her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, less than a year prior.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.“

On Dec. 29, she announced on social media that she would be seeking help in an alcohol treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps tweeted. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

While fans speculated that de Lesseps would be axed from the Bravo show following the arrest, a source told PEOPLE at the time that she would remain on the show, and that the drama would be worked into the upcoming season.

“It’s reality. They follow their real lives,” the source said. “So if this is happening while filming is happening, they’re going to talk about it. They’d didn’t shy away from Tinsley’s arrest. They didn’t shy away from Bethenny’s court drama.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann