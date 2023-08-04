'Love Island USA': Victor Has Strong Words for 'Gameplayer' Carmen, Reflects on Bergie Drama (Exclusive)

The fifth season of Love Island USA has already featured its fair share of drama. Victor Gonzalez, who was the second Islander to be dumped from the Love Island Villa, was involved in quite a bit of that drama thanks to some strife between him, Carmen Kocourek, and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen. Following his time on the Peacock series, Victor spoke with PopCulture.com and revealed his side of the whole situation. He even shared a strong take on how he thinks Carmen has been moving in the Villa.

The drama came to a head after Victor tried to give some advice to Bergie, which then made its way to Carmen. Bergie shared with Carmen that Victor told him that she was only interested in him as a friend, something that she didn't take kindly to. Victor chalked the whole thing up to a big "misunderstanding." While reflecting on the drama, Victor expressed how he believes that Carmen approached the situation from a gameplayer position of sorts.

"At the end of the day, I went there trying to find someone. That was my goal, trying to connect with someone, trying to live that experience. And Carmen came to play," Victor said. "This is a competition and she came to compete. She had a game plan and she's doing really good. I respect that. I don't want to be involved with her in any romantic type or anything like that. But hey, seeing it from outside, she's been playing her game since day one. She has done the same thing to me, now to Bergie. Now I guess it's going to be with the next one, you know?"

Even though he may not be on the best of terms with Carmen, he did note that he was able to make amends with Bergie after all of it. Still, viewers haven't necessarily gotten over the situation, as many have labeled him as a bully for how he handled things. In response to that criticism, Victor said that he has "zero tolerance" for bullying, adding, "I'm one of those, I see something on the street that is happening, I stand up, I go protect the people. I'm not one of those people that I just look to the other side."

That isn't all that the reality star had to say about his time on the dating series. Check out the video above to see Victor delve deeper into his feelings about Carmen, Bergie, and his Love Island USA experience. Love Island USA airs every night (except for Wednesdays) at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.