'Love Island USA': Jasmine Opens up About Her Surprise Elimination and Villa Drama (Exclusive)

Season 5 of Love Island USA has gotten off to a strong start. But, just as some of the Islanders are developing serious connections, others have already taken their leave of the Villa. PopCulture.com recently got the chance to chat with Jasmine Sklavanitis, who became the first OG Islander to be eliminated from the season. During our conversation, Jasmine held nothing back as she opened up about her elimination and her connections with fellow contestants Harrison Luna and Victor Gonzalez.

Prior to Jasmine's elimination, she was getting to know the newest Islander on the scene, Harrison. However, Harrison was getting to know Destiny Davis at the same time. Ultimately, Harrison had to make a decision between the two women during the recoupling, and the one that he didn't pick was sent home. While many fans were shocked to see how it played out, was Jasmine surprised about her elimination? According to the reality star, the situation wasn't entirely shocking given what took place in the Villa.

"Harrison was so hard to read, and honestly, a lot of the guys, even having guy chats with him, agreed. It was just like ... he didn't give me much," Jasmine said. "When we had conversations, I thought the conversations were going really smoothly and amazing, but I did know that Destiny was another option for him. I guess I just didn't ask either how his connection was going with her."

She added that she did get a sense of how the recoupling was going to play out considering how Harrison and Destiny were getting along. Jasmine continued, "I feel like I could really read the room and I could just feel that it wasn't going to be me picked that night too, just because he was more physically affectionate with Destiny. For example, they danced before the recoupling and he would put his hand on her leg, and he didn't do those little gestures like that with me. So I kind of knew."

If Jasmine did get a chance to continue her Love Island USA journey, she mentioned that she would have continued to pursue something with Harrison to see if there really was a connection there. But, don't count on her reconnecting with anyone else in the Villa, including Victor, with whom she was coupled up at the beginning of the season. Jasmine said that she couldn't see herself trying to spark something with Victor, particularly after they had a difference of opinion regarding "the partying situation."

"He just seemed extremely judgmental about it, which just really rubbed me the wrong way because it's just like, yes, I go out, but I'm also very successful and I have morals and values," she said. "So, that side of him actually pissed me off. I just didn't agree with it. Obviously, I respect his decision for that. But, at the end of the day, I want somebody that's going to bring out my fun side, not make me less fun."

Of course, this isn't all that Jasmine had to say about her Love Island USA experience. Check out the video above to see what else she had to say about her time in the Villa, such as whether there were actually "cliques" forming and if she has any regrets about going on the Peacock series. Love Island USA airs every night at 9 p.m. ET (except for Wednesdays) on Peacock.