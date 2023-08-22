'Love Island USA': Tensions Rise as Islanders Vote for Least Compatible Couple in Exclusive Clip

Season 5 of Love Island USA is winding down. Before one couple is crowned as this season's winner, the Islanders are tasked with one more difficult vote. The final couples must vote on who the least compatible couple is amongst them, and it certainly won't be an easy decision as seen in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode.

Tuesday's episode will pick up where things left off during the final recoupling of the season. Viewers last saw Kassy state her reasoning for why she was going to couple with one of her fellow Islanders. However, fans didn't get to see who she ultimately chose, whether that was Leo or Johnnie. Who does she decide to couple up with in the final recoupling of the season? And who will subsequently be headed home because of that decision? Fans will be able to get all of those answers during the episode.

That's not all that the new episode has in store. Based on this sneak peek, it looks like Destiny and Kyle are getting to know each other better. Could this finally be the connection that Destiny has been looking for? Elsewhere, Johnnie is opening up about that final recoupling decision with Carmen.

When Carmen asks Johnnie if she feels as though she made the right decision, she replies, "Yeah, I feel like I was very confident when I made the decision." Carmen then mentioned that from the outside looking in, it looks like Johnnie and her partner are very "natural" and "normal" together. Considering that things were still left up in the air with Kassy's decision, it's anyone's guess as to who they're referring to in this conversation. But, in her own confessional, Johnnie does say that she's "happy" with how things worked out.

As if the final recoupling wasn't enough of a curveball for the Islanders, they're now going to be tasked with determining who the least compatible couple amongst them is. The couple with the most votes will be dumped from the Villa. With Zay apparently sharing his concerns about his new connection with Imani earlier in the day, it's possible that they could be in the hot seat. Viewers will simply have to tune in to Love Island USA on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock to see who the Islanders feel the least compatible couple is. Love Island USA airs every night (except for Wednesday) at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.