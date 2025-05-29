10 Sizzling Singles Just Announced as Stars of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7

Get ready for a sizzling summer with Love Island USA!

The summer sensation, hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, returns for Season 7 on Peacock on Tuesday, June 3, with 10 single islanders preparing to enter the villa for the very first time in search of love.

How will they couple up — and recouple — as they face the jaw-dropping twists and turns of Season 7? Keep scrolling to meet the first islanders joining Love Island USA this summer.

Ace Greene – Los Angeles, California

A self-described “short king,” Ace said during the introduction video that while he has “no problem talking to taller ladies,” he “ain’t being no little spoon.”

Austin Shepard – Northville, Michigan

A pool boy who looks “damn good” doing his job, the Michigander is all about the banter, adding, “I love making people laugh.”

Belle-A Walker – Honolulu, Hawaii

This Hawaii beauty loves working in her family’s coffee shop when she’s not looking for love. “You make everybody’s day better by handing them coffee all day!” she said.

Chelley Bissainthe – Orlando, Florida

A Haitian stunner who speaks “a little bit of Creole,” the Orlando native admitted she’s big into the Zodiac, and will be judging her fellow Islanders based on their signs — at least a little.

Huda Mustafa – Raleigh, North Carolina

“I’m looking for someone who’s my lifelong partner,” said Huda. “I’m tired of going on stupid dates.” She begged, “Love Island, find me a man!”

Jeremiah Brown – Los Angeles, California

Calling himself “3/4 great guy, most of the time,” Jeremiah said he’s a “more emotional type of guy” who isn’t afraid to cry in front of his fellow islanders.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe – Jacksonville, Florida

This Florida boy is a major adrenaline junkie, revealing in the intro video he’s “down for anything, whether that be skydiving, motorcycling” and he’s “huge into extreme sports.”

Olandria Carthen – Decatur, Alabama

The first-generation college student is all about college football, calling the sport her “life.”

Taylor Williams – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Introducing himself as a “cowboy,” Taylor told the camera, “If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life.”

Yulissa Escobar – Miami, Florida

This newly single islander just got out of a “nine-year relationship,” but she’s looking to the future instead of dwelling in the past.

“I’m glad he broke my heart, because look at me here,” she said. “I want my man to nurture me. I’m your baby. I am a baby — I’m 4′ 10″.”

Watch the Islanders’ Intro

New episodes of Love Island USA are dropping every day at 9 p.m. ET during premiere week after its debut on Tuesday, June 3, and Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter. And don’t miss the aftershow, Love Island Aftersun, which returns every Saturday beginning June 7.