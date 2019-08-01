‘Love Island USA’ Season 2 Announced by CBS

There’s more Love Island USA coming our way after the U.K. show debuted its wild twists and turns across the pond to mixed reviews. CBS announced Thursday that the reality dating series would be getting a sophomore season with four episodes left to air in the first season.

Love Island follows a group of singles in search of a $100,000 prize, forcing them to be part of a couple or lose their chance at the grand prize. Through physical challenges and arrival of new singles looking to shake things up, the drama is shaped by fans, who have the chance to weigh in on what goes on island-side from home. In the end, the winning couple must test their trust to see if they’ll split the prize or betray one another for money.

“The passion of ‘Love Island’s audience is incredible,” said CBS president Kelly Kahl in a statement announcing the new season. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

Added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment, “After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year. We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

In comparison to the pop culture phenomenon the series has been across the pond, CBS’ Love Island has had underwhelming ratings thus far in Season 1, averaging 0.51 in the 18-49 demographic in the first nine episodes. Each episode has drawn in just about 2.3 million viewers, putting it behind Holey Moley on ABC, and Masterchef on Fox.

Love Island airs week nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment