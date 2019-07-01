Meet the ‘Love Island USA’ Cast

Things are about to heat up on Love Island, as the hit international reality dating show makes its way to the U.S. The sizzling summer show is gearing up for a July 9 premiere on CBS, with the network revealing the identity of the 11 singles heading to the island to find love, as well as a cash prize.

The show’s premise is simple: single islanders come together on the island, looking to find love (or at least a partner to get them through to the next elimination ceremony).

As the singles get to know one another, they’re forced to pair up every few days, with those not part of a couple at risk of being sent home. With twists and turns around every corner, as well as the arrival of new islanders, the road to romance and victory isn’t as simple as it seems.

Islanders will also have to win over viewers, who have the ability to shape what goes down on Love Island and ultimately crown the winning couple.

Keep scrolling to see all the singles heading to Love Island!

Love Island debuts with a special 90-minute premiere, hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. After the series premiere, Love Island will air every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET.

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Current city: New Haven, CT

Occupation: College student Alana claims to have never been in a serious relationship, which is why she’s packed her bags for Love Island in hopes of updating that status for good.

– Alana is a rising senior at Bowdoin College, majoring in Africana studies with a minor in Asian studies and English. She’s hoping Love Island will expand the dating pool beyond her small college town.

– Her ideal romantic partner is funny, adventurous, ambitious, and can hold a conversation. But, most importantly, he better have a razor handy because she prefers “minimal facial hair.”

– She wants everyone to know that she is “a very optimistic person that tries to look for the lessons in everything.”

– Fun fact: In high school, she won prom queen even though she did not run, campaign, or nominate herself.

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Current city:LosAngeles

Occupation: Publicist

Bio: Alexandra is a tomboy who grew up playing ice and field hockey in Pennsylvania. She can connect with the boys while watching football, but is the girl making friends with random ladies in the bathroom at the club.

– Alexandra’s last relationship was a rocky three years. After it ended, she took some time to find herself and now is ready to find that special someone.

– According to her, “I know who I am and am ready to find someone who is serious about dating.”

– Guys, don’t be afraid to show your tattoos because she finds them sexy!

– Life motto: “Don’t adapt to the energy in the room, influence the energy in the room.”

– A few of her favorite things include white wine, smelly cheeses, and belting out Taylor Swift ballads. (Ours, too!)

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg

Age: 21

Current city:LosAngeles

Occupation: Marketing student

Bio: World Traveler Alert: Caro is fluent in three languages and excited to find an adventure-seeking man who’s eager to travel the globe before one day settling down to start a family.

– Caro has lived in six different countries (Brazil, South Africa, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and the U.S.) and speaks three languages (English, German, and Portuguese).

– Caro says that her ideal partner is “someone who is hardworking, spiritual, loving, friendly, funny, and authentic.”

– Guys, we hope you are smart and tall because on a scale of 1-10—with 10 being the most important—she ranks height and intelligence as a 10!

– If you have both the height and the wits, you may be in luck because Caro believes she’s an amazing girlfriend who’s “very honest, straight forward, open minded, loving, and fun!”

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27



Current city: Sacramento, CA



Occupation: Model and musician



Bio: Cashel is a romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve. He already has a ring and is looking for the perfect girl to give it to.



– Cashel is a go-getter. He attended Fordham University and received his degree in English with a minor in Business Administration.

– He loves snowboarding and skateboarding. Now that he lives near the ocean, he’s taken up surfing, too.

– Let’s hope there are some girls in the house that can make him laugh! His dream girl is someone funny like Tina Fey.

– He’s a bit old school when it comes to dating. He’s never used a dating app because he prefers to meet women in person.

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Current city: New York City

Occupation: Advertising exec

Bio: Elizabeth is from a small town in Michigan, but now she’s living the big city life in New York City. She’s tired of the dating apps so let’s hope Love Island is just the place for her to find love.

– Elizabeth attributes her outgoing personality to her big, crazy family. She has three sister and more than 30 cousins.

– Confidence is key for all potential suitors, as well as the ability to help lift her up, both emotionally and mentally.

– She lives by the life motto: “If it is something you want bad enough, then do everything you can to achieve it. Don’t let things hold you back and don’t be afraid to go after the things you want.”

– She’s not opposed to a man who can carry a tune, seeing as her celebrity crush is Shawn Mendes.

Krya Green

Age: 22

Current city: Los Angeles



Occupation: Musician



Bio: Kyra grew up in a musical family in New York, dancing and singing on the subways with her siblings. She recently moved west to L.A. with her band, 212 Green, and is looking for love.

– Having music in her DNA, Kyra claims to always fall for the “artsy” types.

– Kyra loves a confident guy just as much as the next girl, but it’s a fine line, as she lists her biggest turnoff as someone who is too cocky.

– In her spare time, Kyra likes to volunteer at different charities and she hopes to one day volunteer with her future Love Island boyfriend!

– She says she can be a little dark, like Wednesday Adams, so she’s looking for a guy who can make her laugh.

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Current city: Vancouver, WA

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

Bio: Aside from having the oddest job description on the cast, Mallory is a self-described life of the party who enjoys hitting the town and socializing with friends. But even the life of the party can struggle when it comes to finding that perfect match — and it’s those struggles that led her to Love Island, looking for “The One.”

– She graduated from Washington State University in 2015 with a degree in Communications and Media Studies.

– Mallory claims that, from an early age, her favorite holiday has always been Valentine’s Day because she loves receiving cards and candy.

– John Mayer is her celebrity crush. According to Mallory, he “is the perfect man because he is intelligent, talented, and sooooo sexy.”

– If you have an affinity for mermaids, you could be in luck. Mallory is obsessed with mermaids and has one tattooed on her foot.

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami

Occupation: Model

Bio: Michael is a working model who spends most of his time on the road between shoots, so finding time to date has proven difficult. But his busy schedule hasn’t dampened his desire to find that special someone. He’s ready to bring his dashing good looks to the Villa in hopes of finding that perfect match.

– Ladies take note. Michael is loyal, kind-hearted, and funny… and a vegan. According to Michael, “There will never be a boring time with me.” Plus, he loves to cook for the women he dates!

– His pet peeve is when women play hard to get, but he doesn’t want them throwing themselves at him either.

– Michael is an old soul who doesn’t spend time on dating apps. He prefers the old fashioned way… walking into a room and watching every head turn.

– His hobbies include working out, making music (hip-hop, to be exact), and skateboarding.

Weston Richie

Age: 25

Current city: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

Bio: Weston is a Southern Gentleman who’s just as good with a hammer as he is with a camera. This self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie loves the outdoors and has cliff-jumped all over the country. He’s not opposed to donning the classic Texas uniform — denim on denim — but also wants you to know that he’s no redneck.

– Weston is great with his hands! He worked construction for several years before hanging up his tool belt for a camera and has been photographer ever since.

– Before transitioning to photography, he built his own home from the ground up.

– He’s attracted to “dark hair and dark eyes and a great body,” but a beautiful smile is usually what makes him fall hook, line, and sinker.

– He’s taking his signature cowboy hat with him to Love Island and looking for a relationship.

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Current city:LosAngeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Bio: Yamen is a former college football star who had a short stint in the NFL before moving back to Los Angeles to start selling real estate — and, more importantly, find that special someone.

– Yamen isn’t the only athlete in the Sanders family — his father played professional basketball overseas.



– He grew up traveling all around the world with his father’s career and, with all that traveling, he became fluent in Italian.

– Yamen believes deep down he’s a great catch. He’s the life of the party and isn’t short of confidence, but also knows why he’s still single, claiming, “I haven’t found anyone that interests me enough to completely settle down for.”

– When he isn’t trying to close his next big deal, you’ll likely find him playing basketball or going out with friends.

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22



Hometown: Chicago



Occupation: Grocery store cashier



Bio: This college football player is no player. He is a self-proclaimed relationship kinda guy. He’s a family man who is looking for his future wife.

– This 22-year-old claims, “The best part about being in a relationship is having someone by your side you can count on. Having experiences in life are always enjoyable, but it is even more enjoyable with a counterpart.”

– He may hold the school record for the longest field goal at his alma mater but will he score on Love Island? “I’m a relational kind of person,” says Zac. “I have always enjoyed being in a relationship more than a random hookups. It is a deep desire of mine to find a loving wife and build a family of my own.”

– He is looking is looking for someone he can trust. He is hoping to find someone who supports his passions and brings out the best in him.

– His hobbies include: skateboarding, acting, playing video games, snowboarding, and watching movies. Ladies, take note: He loves watching romantic comedies.

Photo credit: CBS