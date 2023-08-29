'Love Island USA': Kay Kay and Keenan Discuss Their 'Roller Coaster' Journey and Fan Criticism (Exclusive)

Season 5 of Love Island USA proved to be a rollercoaster ride for Keenan Anunay and Kay Kay Gray. The couple started the season together and quickly formed one of the Villa's strongest bonds. Although, due in large part to some Casa Amor drama, they experienced some major bumps along the way. Their time on Love Island USA came to an end after it was determined that Keenan didn't score enough votes from the viewers, which prompted Kay Kay to voluntarily leave with him. What's next for the pair after Love Island USA? They gave PopCulture.com the inside scoop!

Keenan and Kay Kay's relationship hit its biggest snag when it came to Casa Amor. When Kay Kay got wind of Keenan's burgeoning relationship with Najah, it seemed like the couple was ready to call things off. However, Kay Kay gave Keenan another chance, much to the dismay of fans and her fellow Islanders. Even though they didn't have too many people in their corner amid the drama, they were able to finally get past the situation only once they were out of the Love Island USA bubble.

Keenan noted that he didn't fully hold himself accountable for his Casa Amor actions when he was on the show. But, after the experience, he and Kay Kay had some hard conversations during which he apologized and acknowledged his role in what went down. He said, "I was able to truly see how it made her feel and truly look from the other perspective. I definitely let her know multiple times just how sorry I am, because I truly, I don't ever want to hurt her, honestly."

He may have apologized profusely for what went down, but Kay Kay said that she still had "mixed emotions" about the situation once they left the Villa. "It was kind of like a roller coaster," she said. "It was kind of like, what is he sorry for? And is he really sorry? Because they're just words until they actually have some feelings behind them. So I mean, it wasn't a good feeling. The whole situation wasn't a good feeling, but I feel like it was a growing opportunity for both of us."

Both Keenan and Kay Kay acknowledged that fans have their own take on their relationship after watching them in action for the past few weeks on Love Island USA. Naturally, they have something to say about the criticism that they've received. Kay Kay mentioned how some fans might be "disappointed" in her for "forgiving him and taking him back and all that, but I just feel like I followed my heart. I just couldn't move based on how everybody else wanted me to move or expected me to move. I felt like I did what was best for me and so that's what I have to say about it." As for Keenan, he's also seen the comments, but he's simply focused on his growing connection with Kay Kay.

"I see all the positive comments, and honestly, they do not affect me personally. I feel like judging off what they've seen, people are entitled to their negative opinions and people are entitled to their positive opinions about me, per se," Keenan said. "I'm open to all criticism, but I just want the world to know that this is real. And there [were] a ton of mistakes that I made throughout the process, but I have the clarity that I can give this girl my whole heart, and I want that to be known. I want that to be the most important thing that I haven't faked any feelings for her." He added, "This girl right now is my future and I want to focus on that and I genuinely mean that."