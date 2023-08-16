'Love Island USA': Emily and Harrison Talk 'Confusing' Elimination, Where They Stand Post-Villa (Exclusive)

Before Casa Amor shook things up on Love Island USA, the show had to say goodbye to two Islanders — Emily Chavez and Harrison Luna. Even though the couple was able to leave the experience together, they were still surprised that their fellow Islanders decided that they would be the ones to get the boot. While catching up with PopCulture.com after their exit, both Emily and Harrison shared their thoughts on their surprise dumping and addressed where their relationship is headed next.

Despite being in a couple, Emily and Harrison found themselves in jeopardy during the Villa's final dumping before Casa Amor. Their respective fates were up to their fellow Islanders, who had to decide on one boy and one girl to dump. Ultimately, they were both dumped from the Villa, a move that they called very surprising. As Harrison even said, they were shocked and "confused" to be in the bottom in the first place because they were so "strong" in their couple. Emily had something similar to say.

"I think the Islanders voting me off when that exact day they had all voted that they would've chose Destiny [in the group's game] was very confusing for me," Emily said. "On top of that, I just feel like... I love Destiny [Davis] so much, but I just feel like me and then the other two girls in the bottom four, we were all in strong couples and we were also all willing to experience other relationships outside of our couple. And I just had thought being in a couple was a big factor as to going home. So, I think the whole thing just confuses me."

Naturally, neither Emily nor Harrison felt as though it was their time to go. As Emily mentioned, she believed that Destiny would be the one to get eliminated. As for Harrison, who was in the bottom four with Keenan Anunay, Leo Dionicio, and Kenzo Nudo, it was a bit more difficult for him to name who he thought should have left Love Island USA. However, if it was up to him, his vote would have been for Leo and he explained why that would have been the case.

"Maybe I feel like the way that Leo went about his move around from Kassy to Anna, then Anna to Kassy ... I don't know, that rubbed me up the wrong way. And he was the first to say that he went about it wrong," he said. "But, I would think that that sort of to and fro is not, I guess not conducive to Love Island and heading in the direction of something serious with that person. But who am I to say? It wasn't my decision. And unfortunately, I just didn't have a close enough connection with the other girls in the villa. So, I was on the chopping block."

Now that they are out of the Villa, Emily and Harrison have time to further develop their connection. They may be in two separate parts of the world (Harrison in Adelaide, Australia, and Emily in Houston, Texas), but they're committed to seeing where things go.

"We definitely touched base on the fact that he lives in Australia, but he's planning on moving to Miami. So that's the silver lining here is I'm patiently waiting for something more in that I guess, aspect of our relationship because if he stayed in Australia, I couldn't do it," Emily shared. "I'm excited for him to just come soon for his short trip just to see him and just see how things work out realistically in the real world because we were just in a bubble of like, 'oh my God, Love Island.' In the real world, you never know, oh, are we actually compatible? So it's just exciting to see, okay, we can take it the next step now."

For more from both Harrison and Emily (including their takes on all of the Destiny drama), check out both of PopCulture.com's video interviews with the contestants to see what else the Love Island USA stars had to say. Love Island USA airs every night (except for Wednesdays) at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.