'Love Island USA': Deb and Jesse Address 'Pressure' of Placing Exclusive Label on Relationship

Love Island USA stars Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray had quite an interesting journey during their time in the Villa. While various other connections posed a threat to their relationship, they were able to leave the experience as an official, exclusive couple. Although, the road to that "exclusive" label wasn't exactly linear. During a chat with PopCulture.com, the pair discussed their decision to make things official and even addressed some of the "pressure" that came with it.

As viewers saw on their final date, Deb told Jesse that she wanted to be exclusive. It marked a shift in her mindset, as she previously told Jesse that she wasn't ready for that stage in their relationship just yet. According to Deb, she explained that family day really "put everything into perspective" for her and made her realize that she didn't want to lose him. She recalled, "You know what? A label's just a label. It's a big deal, but I just need to face my fears and just go for it." Once they were on their final date, she felt as though it was the right time to put a label on their relationship.

"When we were on our last date, it felt so right, just everything was... I was so happy to be there," Deb said. "'I can't lose you. I just want you to be my boyfriend, but I'm not going to ask you to be my boyfriend.' I was like, 'I want to be exclusive.' Trying to hint at it. I knew the rejection obviously still hurt. I was glad that he picked up what I was putting down." As for Jesse, he was, of course, thrilled to make his relationship with Deb official. While recalling that very moment, he acknowledged that it felt as though "the world just stopped."

"When she told me she was ready and her past decision was literally not really how she felt, but she was really thinking of me the whole time. I think we both just felt the same," Jesse said. "That's why I really appreciate that so much throughout this whole process she has kept me sane and she's been my peace this whole time."

Even though they did end up walking away as boyfriend and girlfriend, Deb went on to explain that she did feel a certain amount of "pressure" surrounding putting a label on their relationship. She noted that there was a unique amount of pressure particularly because the other couples in the Villa were having similar conversations about the state of their relationships. Deb thought, "'I don't want Jesse to feel pressured at all because his friends are asking the girls to be their girlfriends.' That's where my conversation stemmed from obviously my own fears and everything. But, I was just like, "I want you to know that we don't need to put a label on anything. Don't feel pressured.'"

"I didn't realize that in that moment was when he was being vulnerable and going to ask me to be his girlfriend," she continued. "I was like, 'Oh God, I've just ruined everything.'" Despite this pressure, Jesse added that the situation was "perfect." Deb agreed and noted that "everything played out how I was supposed to." Now that they're leaving the Villa as a couple, they have some plans on what they're going to do next. But, as Jesse mentioned, they're going to be taking things "day by day" and, of course, doing it in their own way.

"I think why we excelled so much in the Villa is because we stuck to our own pace and we're going to do the same thing outside the Villa," Jesse said. "We're just going to continue to be ourselves and we know what we have going on. It just feels so good to have a girlfriend now. I think we're going to work so good together after this. I think everything will work out just fine."