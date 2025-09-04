‘Love Island USA’ Cast Member Injured in Scary Rodeo Disaster

Taylor Williams is recovering from a scary rodeo incident.

The Love Island USA star, 25, was hospitalized after being thrown from his horse and rolled over while competing in Friday’s Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale, Ariz.

In videos of the incident posted on social media, Williams’ horse can be seen tripping over another horse before falling and rolling on top of him. The Peacock star can then be seen lying on the ground as rodeo officials raced to help him.

Williams took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to confirm he had been injured, but insisted that he would still be attending a Labor Day weekend event in Scottsdale. “Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all,” he wrote, adding, “It’s my brother’s bday yk we still turnt!”

Later, Williams shared a photo of himself in a neck brace while lying on a hospital stretcher after the accident. “Preciate all the love,” he wrote over the Instagram Story photo. “I’m all good.” The reality personality also shared a clip of the incident on his Story, writing triumphantly, “Still walked out.”

Just a few hours later, Williams revealed that he had made it out for the night with Clarke Carraway, with whom he exited the villa in the penultimate episode of Season 7, rocking matching cowboy hats and a sling on his arm.

Williams and Carraway first connected in Casa Amor, leaving Williams to couple up with the bombshell over his previous connection, Olandria Carthen, in a shocking Love Island USA moment. Carthen would go on to couple up with Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and the duo would go on to come in second place on the season to Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal.

Arenales and Espinal may have taken home the grand prize, but they announced their split just last week.

“After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys,” Espinal wrote in a post on her Instagram Story on Aug. 27. “Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best.”

Arenales added on his own Story, “Unfortunately, we were not on the same page and that is okay. We have both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”