The 3 Shows Everyone Is Watching on Hulu as Summer Heats Up

As the summer gets into full swing, Hulu watchers are watching a steamy dating show, a heated soap opera and a reality show about one of the hottest podcasts around.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Thursday (June 8, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

3. Call Me Alex

Official Synopsis: “What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary traces Cooper’s evolution—from an awkward kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere.”

2. Love Island (U.K.)

Official Synopsis: “Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.”

1. General Hospital

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”