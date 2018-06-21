‘Love Island’ Star Sophie Gradon Dies at 32

Sophie Gradon, a former contestant on the British reality dating show Love Island, has died in the U.K., police said. She was 32.

“At about 8:27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased,” the Northumbria Police said in a statement.

No official cause of death has yet been announced, although police say “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

Authorities did not confirm the name of the victim, but NME identified her as Gradon, who was also crowned Miss Britain in 2009, according to the BBC. Her co-stars are mourning her on social media.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack mourned the loss of Gradon, who appeared on the 2016 season of the ITV2 dating show.

“So very sad . Such a beautiful soul …. such a beautiful smile …thoughts and love with friends and family,” Flack wrote.

Olivia Buckland, who appeared with Gradon on the show, described her as “beautiful beautiful woman” with a “one in a million” smile.

“You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you,” Buckland wrote.

Love Island‘s official Twitter account also paid tribute to the reality TV contestant, writing, “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”

The Miss Great Britain organization also paid its respects to Gradon. “Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP [Sophie Gradon] sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time,” a tweet from the organization read.

On Love Island, Gradon coupled up with Thomas Powell and went on to have a relationship with Katie Salmon. In a lengthy Twitter post, Salmon said that Gradon’s “smile will be remembered forever.”

Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, wrote on Facebook: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your [sic] my world forever ever and always.”