'Love Island' Host Speaks out After Fans Spot Concerning Injury

Love Island fans in the United Kingdom have concerns about the show's host, Maya Jama. Viewers noticed in a recent episode that Jama appeared to sport an injury on her shoulder. Now, Jama is speaking out about the situation, per the Daily Star.

For the Casa Amor recoupling, Jama wore a stunning red gown with cutouts around the shoulders and chest. Fans couldn't help but point out what appeared to be a scratch mark on the host's left shoulder. They even took their concerns to Twitter, with one individual writing, "Wonder how Maya got that cut on her shoulder." Another fan had a guess at what led to the injury, writing, "Maya Jama did you catch your shoulder with the hair straighteners!!' Jama then set the record straight by replying, "I was shoulder dancing in a sparkly dress and it scratched at the Brits xx."

Jama joined Love Island for Season 9, which is currently airing in the United Kingdom (United States-based fans can catch up on the series via Hulu). The news was confirmed by Love Island's official Instagram account, which posted a clip of Jama with a personalized water bottle and one of the show's suitcases, per Complex. The new host also shared a statement about joining the program, which read, "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favourite shows. I can't wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders." Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Programming and Acquisitions at ITV, also spoke out about the news.

"Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama, though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who'll be a great addition to the Love Island family," Mortimer stated. "Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We're very pleased to have her on board." As his statement highlighted, Jama replaced Laura Whitmore, who was the host of Love Island for Seasons 6 to 8. The show was formerly hosted by Caroline Flack for its first five seasons.