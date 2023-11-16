'Love Island Games': Toby Talks Shocking Elimination, Where He Stands With Cely Today

Love Island Games isn't going easy on the contestants when it comes to the competition. Toby Aromolaran found that out the hard way when he and his partner, Georgia Steel, were thrust into the dreaded "Duel" by a surprise twist at the hands of the power couple, Imani Wheeler and Ray Gantt. Even though he put up a great fight, Toby and Georgia ultimately lost to Liberty Poole and Callum Hole. Now that his time on Love Island Games has come to an end, Toby spoke with PopCulture.com to open up about that elimination drama and to give an update on where he stands with Cely Vazquez.

When it comes to that elimination blindside, Toby remarked how probably the first time that he's "actually been speechless." The Love Island UK alum, who frequently plays soccer (or football), said that he's used to making preparations before a big game. But, when it came to this elimination, he only had "five minutes" to mentally prepare. Understandably, the situation caught him off guard, but their choice to put him and Georgia into the elimination in the first place also gave him pause.

"Ray and Imani, I think that was the time to almost shoot their shot," Toby explained. "If they really want to win the games ... put in flipping one of the strongest couples. You know what I mean? Let them battle it out. You want to start taking out these stronger couples sooner rather than later because the later it is, the more chance that they're going to be battling against you. And Ray has already shown that he's lost to Johnny in the double, so it's like, it was funny."

After Toby lost that elimination, it paved the way for him to have a conversation with Cely to finally clear the air. Viewers saw that they had a rollercoaster ride in the Villa after being coupled up at the beginning of the season. Apparently, Toby was still on that rollercoaster ride after his elimination, as said that he was "still confused about that whole matter even up until the end of the show. Leaving the villa, still thinking about it."

Thankfully, they were finally able to settle things once and for all when Toby recently traveled to Los Angeles and got to meet up with Cely. He said, "I spoke to her there, so now actually off the show completely back in our home life, schedules, actually chatting to her now it's like, "Okay, cool." Now I realize what happened, where we went wrong, what we could have done." Toby went on to stress that "everything's squashed. Yeah, a hundred percent."

Love Island Games airs every night except for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for Love Island Games coverage throughout the season.