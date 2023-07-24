Margot Robbie Goes Wild for 'Love Island' Stars at 'Barbie' Pink Carpet

Margot Robbie is supposed to be the center of attention due to her starring role in Barbie, especially after its big opening weekend. But according to BBC News, Robbie was the one who was starstruck during the "pink" carpet premiere for Barbie in London.

As the outlet shares, Love Island stars Danica Taylor, Liberty Poole, and recent winners Ekin-Su and Davide all appeared in a series of selfies with Robbie. They also shared just how excited Robbie was to meet them, showing her true fandom.

Robbie's fandom for Love Island is not a new development. Back in 2021, Robbie's 31st birthday was with a Love Island theme. She was also keeping a close eye on 2022's season, backing Ekin-su and Davide to win, though the couple are no longer together.

"Love Island reminds me of living in London, watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work," Robbie said last summer. Her past love for the show prompted the stars to seek her out at the premiere. Ekin-Su was "really, really, really" hopeful to meet Robbie.

"I know there was a TikTok that went viral on about how she really really liked me from Love Island and how she was basically saying I came across as a boss babe," Ekin-Su said. "And at the time when I came out the villa, I was shocked that she actually said my name. So when Margot saw me, I was the biggest fan for her and she acted like she was a fan for me which I was even more overwhelmed with."

Robbie even told the reality star that she couldn't "believe I'm meeting you," which is wild to hear from the biggest actress in theaters right now. Taylor and Poole shared similar tales about meeting Robbie. "I was like 'as if Margot Robbie knows my name, this is crazy'," Poole told the outlet. "She was just so humble and down to earth."

"I was like 'Margot can I just get a real quick picture'. And she was like 'oh my gosh, of course I absolutely love you'," Taylor added. "Which is crazy that that even came out of her mouth. With Margot being Barbie, the star, I feel like it was only right to have a couple of Love Island cast there."