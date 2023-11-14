'Love Island Games': Lisa Sheds Insight Into the Reason Behind Her Drama With Imani

From the beginning of the inaugural Love Island Games season, Love Island Sweden alum Lisa Celander had a target on her back due to her competitive nature. Despite holding her own in the challenges alongside her partner, Curtis Pritchard, this target ultimately led to both her and Curtis being eliminated from the game. After she was eliminated from the Peacock series, Lisa spoke with PopCulture.com to not only share the status of her relationship with Curtis, but also to shed some insight into the drama she experienced with Imani Wheeler.

The aforementioned drama with Imani had been going on for quite a bit, and, in the end, it led to Lisa's elimination. Imani and her partner, Ray Gantt, became the power couple and had to choose one couple to put up for possible elimination. Due to a conversation they had shortly before that decision, wherein Lisa and Imani declared that they would not be friends, it's easy to why the Love Island Sweden alum and her Love Island UK partner were put in the hot seat. While they seemed to squash their beef during the experience, has there been any reconciliation after the season filmed? According to Lisa, they had a phone call recently and were able to settle the matter even further.

"It's cool between us right now," Lisa said about her relationship with Imani. She went on to say that they were able to clear things up after particularly after realizing that a language barrier may have been at the root of their issues. As she continued, "When we had that chat, people have told me in America, when you say we're not going to be friends, that means that you have a beef with each other. But in Sweden, we can say we're not going to be friends, but it can still be cool. So, for me, [the issue] was the words I was choosing at that point, I get how she received that now."

Lisa added that Imani has been really "supportive" of her in light of the "hate" that she's received for how their situation played out, saying, "I think both me and her don't want to spread hate and negativity." Even though they may not be best friends — especially as they live in two different parts of the world — Lisa did say that she told Imani that she doesn't have anything against her and that she wishes her the best.

When Lisa was eliminated from Love Island Games, the matter of her relationship with Curtis was also left up in the air (even though she did mention how she was open to other men in the Villa and had conversations with Ray, Jack Fowler, and Johnny Middlebrooks). As Lisa explained, she and Curtis are not continuing their relationship outside of the show, but that doesn't mean that there's any bad blood there. The Love Island Games star said, "It's no hard feelings whatsoever from my side. It's all cool, but nothing romantically. We ended as friends."

Love Island Games airs every night except for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.