'Love Island Games': Curtis Shares the Islander He Wishes He Pursued During the Season

Love Island Games star Curtis Pritchard got caught in the crossfire during his time on the Peacock series. While he's no stranger to drama himself, this time around, it was his partner, Lisa Celander, who had some strife with one contestant, Imani Wheeler, in particular. This drama ultimately led to both Lisa and Curtis being eliminated from Love Island Games. Now that his Love Island Games journey has come to an end, Curtis took time to chat with PopCulture.com and revealed how he would have approached the season differently if he got another chance.

Curtis had been coupled up with Lisa since the beginning of the season. Although, he did have some other connections with Justine Ndiba and Kyra Green. When it was time for him to make a decision during one of the season's recouplings, Curtis stuck with Lisa. But, if he had to make a decision again, he said that he would have chosen Justine. Curtis then shed some insight into his connection with Justine and why he was interested in getting to know her further.

"Me and Justine, we did the first challenge together, so you know if you do something together straight away, you tend to get a bit of a connection," Curtis explained. "So, I felt like there was a spark there initially straight away, and she's lovely. She's down to earth. She's grounded. She's beautiful. She's got a heart of gold. What isn't there to like? And I think our personalities could have gelled really well. I think they could have."

With an upcoming trip to Los Angeles that he has planned where most of the cast will be in attendance, it's possible that Curtis and Justine could reconnect. On the other hand, his connection with Lisa isn't going to head to the next level anytime soon. He said that they haven't spoken since leaving Love Island Games, but it's not due to any bad blood. "We were good friends, but I just didn't feel there was anything on the next level of an actual relationship type thing," he said. "I just didn't feel like pursuing that, really. So I think we've just gone separate ways."

