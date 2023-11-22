'Love Island Games': Ray Shares Status of Relationship With Imani, Friendship With Justine

During his time on Love Island Games, Ray Gantt enjoyed a connection with Imani Wheeler. Not only did they have a romantic connection, but they also were one of the top performers when it came to the challenges. Ultimately, their competition skills put a target on their backs and they ended up being eliminated at the hands of one of Ray's good friends, Justine Ndiba. Following his time on Love Island Games, Ray spoke with PopCulture.com to share where he stands with Justine after that intense decision. Additionally, he also gave an update on his relationship with Imani, who became his girlfriend during the course of the show.

As viewers saw, Ray was especially taken aback by Justine and her partner Jack Fowler's decision to eliminate him and Imani. Given the high intensity of the situation, it's no surprise that there was some awkwardness between Ray and Justine after filming was done. He said that after the show, there was "no energy there." But, after having conversations with both Jack and Justine, they're in an okay place right now.

"Overall, I think the vibes are cool now. I was at Justine's house ... we had a watch party with all the guys one day. I want to say two weeks ago. I [saw] Justine last week. It's love. I still mess with her," Ray said. He went on to say that he understands their decision looking back on it, even if it's one that he wouldn't have made. The Love Island USA alum continued, "It's a game, right? You had to make those moves and it's Love Island Games ... I was really hurt about it, but I had that raw conversation with Justine and told her this bothered me. As a friend, I wouldn't have done this, but I understand your perspective and the uncertainty of what's next and what could be coming and the villa and you having to do what you had to do, being put in that position."

While things are getting better with Justine, the same can't be said for Ray's relationship with Imani. Ray said, "The Villa got the best of us" and added, "I don't even think we're really friends. It's just cordial now, to be honest." He explained that their communication in the Villa was partially to blame for the end of their relationship and that the game itself definitely played a part.

"I came in with friends and I guess I had loyalties with people and that kind of bothered her too because sometimes, I guess she felt like she couldn't play her own game. But I'm like, 'Yo, you can play your own game. Whatever you want or whatever you need, let me know what moves you want to make,'" he explained. "So all our moves were mutual. [There] was so much that happened in the Villa, and I guess that bothered her. And her feelings are valid, 1000%. But it is what it is. It is all love towards Imani, for sure."