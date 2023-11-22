'Love Island Games': Liberty Shares Why She Doesn't Have Any Regrets After Her Elimination

Liberty Poole experienced a rather interesting journey on Love Island Games. While she didn't find love, she was able to show the other competitors what she was made of as she found her confidence in the physical challenges, winning one with her good friend, Callum Hole. Yet, that win ultimately led to her elimination before she could make her way to the Love Island Games finale. While chatting with PopCulture.com, Liberty opened up about that power couple decision and shared whether she has any regrets from her time on the show.

Because she and Callum switched up the couples when they came into power, Liberty ended up in the hot seat with her new partner, Jack Fowler. She was then eliminated after facing off against Jess Losurdo in the duel. Does she have any regrets about their power couple decision given how things played out? Liberty said, "I think everything that happens for a reason."

"I think I kind of didn't find love in there," she continued. "And I do feel like I'm kind of glad that I went because by the end, I actually forgot about the 100K. There was so much going on daily that I wasn't even thinking about the 100K at the end." Liberty went on to say that the timing actually worked out well because her departure coincided with Callum finding a connection with Deb Chubb. She said of Callum and Deb's relationship, "They had such a good vibe together and they had a little romantic connection going on. And although me and Cal were good mates and stuff, I did want that for him. And him and Deb had so much fun together and yeah, it was so nice to see."

Even though she didn't find a love connection during her time on Love Island Games, Liberty isn't leaving with bad blood with anyone (even Johnny Middlebrooks, whom she had a brief connection with). In fact, she's leaving with a ton of strong friendships and more knowledge about what she wants in a partner going forward.

"I typically do kind of go for that player and focus very heavily on the chemistry and stuff. And I think you guys probably [have] seen that outlet come out in the show," Liiberty said. "Looking back, it's been a learning lesson for me because it kind of made me think more about what I want from my partner in the future. And I do kind want that fun side with someone and sometimes, yeah, okay, the chemistry didn't come day one, but the chemistry could have come later on."