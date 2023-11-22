'Love Island Games': Jess Opens up About Connection With Johnny, Talks All the Drama

Jessica "Jess" Losurdo's journey on Love Island Games was nothing short of dramatic. Much of that drama concerned her relationship with Johnny Middlebrooks. Now that everything is all said and done, what does the Love Island Australia alum think of the situation today? She gave PopCulture.com the lowdown on all of the drama.

While Jess and Johnny's time on Love Island Games was full of strife, she explained that there was a lot that fans didn't get to see, particularly as it pertained to their relationship. She said that they had "a lot of deep chats," adding, "We spoke about our upbringings. We spoke about our friends. We spoke about goals. Then we also had a laugh, so it was sort of a whole full package sort of thing. I was like, wow, he's a real, emotionally intelligent guy. He's so nice and he's interested. That's great. He's a very smooth talker."

Even though they were able to connect on a deeper level, their relationship soon fell apart when Courtney Boerner walked into the Villa. Jess said that Johnny and Courtney "actually met at the airport" and that he had been telling the other guys that he was waiting for her. It wasn't long before their connection caught the eyes of Jess and viewers saw her confront him about it. What they didn't see was that she was pretty much over Johnny after that point, as she said, "I was like, 'I don't believe you. I think if you really liked me, you would talk to me and you wouldn't be so open.'" Jess added, "What I did say to him, which doesn't air is, 'If you are playing a game, let's just be a challenge couple because I'm not f—king doing this.'"

After this conversation, and the dramatic recoupling ceremony that brought Johnny and Courtney together, Jess didn't really speak with the Love Island USA alum. But, after they filmed the finale, they were able to have a little chat. While Johnny didn't seem to acknowledge how difficult the situation was for everyone involved, Jess still was able to put all of the drama behind her.

"He was like, "You're still mad at me?" I'm like, 'I don't give a f—k. I'm going back to Australia in a day. I don't care. It's done now,'" she recalled. "Honestly, I have no bad blood. Me and Johnny, we don't have bad blood. Whatever happened on the show happened for me at the time. But, you've got to look at the positives in these situations. It made television. It made good television. It was entertainment for everybody to watch. You just got to look at it in that light."