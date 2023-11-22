'Love Island Games': Carrington Teases the 'Chaos' He'd Bring Had He Stayed Longer

Carrington Rodriguez barely got his footing on Love Island Games before he was dumped. The Love Island USA alum did manage to form a relationship with Kyra Green and show off his moves in the heartrate challenge during his brief stint in the Villa. But, as he teased to PopCulture.com, there was more "chaos" to come from the reality star had he been able to stay in the game a little longer.

Based on what Carrington had to say, fans would have been in for a show had he been able to continue his Love Island Games journey. He said that he was "ready to bring the drama," adding, "I kind of found a connection in there I wanted to pursue, but I also was just ready to cause chaos and do whatever I can to get that money, truly." What would this "chaos" have entailed? Well, Carrington had a plan coming in that would have involved going after one of the top couples.

"What I wanted to do [was] get the top couple out, the top two, and just pave the way for me, Johnny, and Ray," Carrington said. "And we all kind of talked about it." He went on to say that he wasn't exactly able to make that happen because he didn't "understand the games," explaining, "So I should have went harder [in the challenges], but yeah, my goal was really just to be the top couple, and mix and match and do whatever I need to do to really get to the end."

Carrington was only in the Villa for two days, so he wasn't able to make those plans come to fruition. However, he was in the game long enough to form a connection with Kyra. Carrington said that he was actually interested in Kyra, Courtney, and Megan. Although, because he came in late as a bombshell, he knew that he "had to make a decision quick." As a result, he pursued Kyra, saying, "I just felt like Kyra had every aspect you would want out of somebody you're sharing a bed with, and then also the competition. She's very athletic and everything, so I kind of right away just was like, 'Boom, I'm going for her.'"

Now that their Love Island Games experience is over, how have things been going for the pair? According to Carrington, they "haven't necessarily been romantic" since leaving the Villa together. But, they have been in contact and they're not closing the door on a potential romantic connection just yet.