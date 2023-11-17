'Love Island Games': Kyra Opens up About the Surprising Connection Fans Didn't See

Kyra Green made the most of her time on Love Island Games. Even though she was a latecomer, she still managed to form connections with Megan Barton-Hanson and Carrington Rodriguez. As fans saw, her time with Megan was cut short when the Love Island UK alum had to leave the Villa was personal reasons. In an interview with PopCulture.com conducted after Love Island Games completed filming, Kyra shared where she stands with Megan today. Additionally, she teased the connection that she had with a certain Love Island USA alum that fans weren't privy to.

First and foremost, Kyra shared an update on her relationship with Megan after some of the drama that viewers saw during the "Knowing Me, Knowing You" game. According to Kyra, Megan is "way better now" and they've even been able to put that aforementioned drama to rest. She explained, "Once I got out of the villa, she DMed me, we talked, we caught up, and it was hard because it was like we never were able to resolve what happened in the game and talk about it." Kyra went on to share why the situation with Megan, which involved the Love Island UK star trying to kiss her ex Eyal Booker, was so upsetting.

"It was the communication thing and I was very clearly going in there to pursue something romantically, and I was very open about that," she said. "So if you wanted to play games or you want to do whatever, you could have just said that." Even though she didn't like how the situation was handled, she doesn't have any hard feelings for Megan. She added, "We weren't coupled up long enough and we weren't in a committed relationship to be like, 'Oh, I hate you. I'm not going to talk to you or have bad blood in the outside world.'"

While fans got to see Kyra's relationships with Megan and Carrington play out (albeit briefly), there was another one that didn't make the final edit. The Challenge USA alum shared how there was a spark with her friend, Cely Vazquez, and that they discussed pursuing one another.

"If anything, one thing they didn't show, and Cely has talked about this, was me and her pursuing each other. They didn't show it," Kyra said. "That was the only time where ... I was like, okay, we're friends, but we've always had this question on each other. And they were like, okay, maybe we're going to pursue it in here, but things just didn't work out like that in there." They may not have been able to make things work during their time on Love Island Games, but it seems like the two women still have love for one another. As Kyra stated, everyone who has appeared on Love Island does have a unique bond, "I always say we're one big family, slightly dysfunctional sometimes. You never know what's going to happen. There are so many different connections and things, but it's an insane experience that only a certain amount of us know what it feels like."

