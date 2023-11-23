'Love Island Games': Jack and Justine Talk Intense Finale, What's Next for Their Relationship

After a season full of wild competitions, multiple romances, and, of course, drama, the first winners of Love Island Games have been crowned. Love Island USA alum Justine Ndiba and Love Island UK alum Jack Fowler walked away as the winners of the $100,000 grand prize (they each won an additional $15,000 after being named this season's MVPs by the viewers). However, their journey wasn't necessarily the easiest one, and that was on full display during the season finale. The other Islanders had some harsh words for the couple during the jury questioning, but as they explained to PopCulture.com, they're still confused as to why.

On Love Island Games, the jury was able to watch the season play out in order to make their decision to eliminate one couple from the competition (which ended up being Justine's good friend Cely Vazquez and her partner, Eyal Booker, due to their connection to Justine and Jack). Apparently, they were given the same edit that the viewers were, which made it all the more confusing for Jack and Justine looking back on everything. Justine said, "It was definitely a shortened version of that [jury questioning]. That went on for a while and there was so much confusion. I just felt bad, sat there helpless, listening to people just come from my best friend like that. It was definitely hard because we didn't know where it was coming from."

To this day, they're not sure of the reasonings behind their comments even though they have tried to seek out answers. But, they're not going to let it affect their relationship moving forward. As Jack said, "I think it comes down to — everyone can have their opinions, but the only opinion that really, really matters is the opinion of Justine towards me. And that's what I held closely because when I was sitting on that chair, I was like, 'Why am I getting machine guns?' Because I know in my heart I haven't done anything that warrants that."

"And also, I haven't been disingenuous to Justine, so where and what have you seen? So yeah, it was just a mad evening," he continued. "But ultimately, like I said, the only person that really I care about and wanted to have a real, real honest connection was Justine. And as long as that was intact, then I didn't actually, really care, respectfully or unrespectfully. I don't care. I'm here now with Justine. We won. So it's what it is."

Some of the Islanders were coming for their relationship so hard that they were even encouraging Justine to steal the money if she were to get the chance. Did their comments have any effect on her decision? She said, "For me, there was just a split second where people were just like, 'Oh, remember what happened last time in your relationship? It didn't play out. You should just take it just in case.' But in that relationship, it was so different because there were empty promises there that ended up hurting me in the end. And with Jack, there's been so much transparency and honesty and communication ... So I was like, 'We both earned this and we care about each other,' and it just made the most sense to split it."

Now that the season is done, and they're $130,000 richer, what's next for the pair? At the moment, they're taking things one day at a time especially since they're in two different parts of the world. Justine said, "We don't want to put pressure on anything and we're just going to move based on how we feel about each other and the circumstances that are presented to us." Jack added, "But what I love about us is that we're real. We could literally come onto a chat with you guys and promise you that we are going to have four kids and we are going to buy a house. It's real. We're being real."