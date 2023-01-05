'Love Is Blind' Season 1 Star Jessica Batten Is Pregnant

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is going to be a mom. The reality personality, who made a name for herself on the first season of Netflix's hit dating show, announced Thursday that she and husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first baby together. In photos she shared to Instagram, Batten, 38, stands in front of her husband, who places his hands on her belly.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!," Batten captioned the post, adding a pregnant emoji. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June Ahh!!!" This will be Batten's first child and McGrath's third, and the 36-year-old foot and ankle surgeon is already dad to daughter Poppy and son Ethan from a previous relationship.

Batten and McGrath got engaged at Akash Winery in Temecula, California in October 2021, with the Netflix star telling PEOPLE one month later that she was already looking forward to becoming a mother. "We can't wait to start," she said. "I think we're going to have a very short engagement, and then, yeah, we're definitely [going to have] kids down the road. Whatever that looks like for us, whatever God blesses us with. I'm also open to adoption too, so we'll see what happens."

When it comes to becoming a stepmother to McGrath's two kids, Batten said, ""It's been awesome and three for the price of one for me. I didn't know this would be in my future, but I couldn't imagine my life without them. They're so super special to me."

McGrath and Batten would go on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at a historic Santa Barbara courthouse in September, joined by just four guests. McGrath previously got engaged to Mark Cuevas on her season of Love Is Blind, but their relationship was cut short when she showed more interest in former suitor Matthew Barnett, who is still married to Amber Pike after meeting her on the show. Cuevas married wife Aubrey Rainey in September 2022 at Sapphire Creek Winery in Ohio. The couple shares two sons, Ace and Axton, who was born in February.