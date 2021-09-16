Jessica Batten has finally found her love! The Love Is Blind star, whose engagement to Mark Cuevas on the Netflix reality show ended with her turning him down on the altar, got engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years, foot and ankle surgeon Benjamin McGrath, on Sept. 10, PEOPLE reports.

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine,” Batten told the outlet. “It’s been really, really exciting!” McGrath proposed to the reality personality at Akash Winery in Temecula, California, bringing in her family and friends to celebrate after popping the question. “It was quite sneaky,” Batten recalled, revealing that her dad was already in for the weekend for a football game when McGrath turned their family dinner into something far more special.

“Then Friday came and Ben said, ‘Hey, I ran late in surgery and hit traffic, can you just meet me at this winery? We’re having dinner there,’” she shared. When she arrived, a woman escorted her to the vineyard, where McGrath was waiting for her at the end of a rose petal path. “Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening,” the bride-to-be remembered. “So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, ‘I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life.’”

Batten was “totally overwhelmed,” but still managed to remember what she had wanted to say during that special moment. “I recited this line from Suits because we had watched eight or nine seasons together when we were long distance: ‘Do I have brains in my head? Do I have a heart in my chest?’ So that’s what I said instead of ‘yes,’” she revealed.

Before the pair dives deep into wedding planning, they’re heading off to Mexico for a romantic getaway. “I’m thinking once we get to Cabo, we’ll start talking about what we think we want for the wedding and things like that,” Batten said. “But we’re still very much in celebration mode and letting our closest friends and family know the news.”